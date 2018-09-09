The Houston Texans have ruled starting cornerback Kevin Johnson out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Patriots due to a concussion.

Johnson suffered the injury during the second half of the game when he and Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson were involved in a helmet-to-helmet collision. Johnson's body stiffened immediately as the two players made contact.

Johnson, 26, also suffered a concussion during the preseason. He is in his fifth season in the NFL after being selected by Houston in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Wake Forest. Last season, he appeared in 10 games and started four.

Prior to exiting Sunday's contest, Johnson had recorded four tackles.