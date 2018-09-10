Monday Night Football returns on Sept. 10 with a doubleheader of AFC vs. NFC matchups.

The first game is at 7 p.m. ET and pits the New York Jets against the Detroit Lions. Jets rookie Sam Darnold will become the youngest quarterback to start a season opener since the NFL merger.

The Lions are going into their first regular season game under new head coach Matt Patricia. The former Patriots defensive coordinator takes over a group that went 9-7 and finished second in the NFC North each of the last two seasons.

When that game concludes. the Oakland Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Jon Gruden is making his return to the Raiders for his regular season game with the Silver and Black since the 2001 season. Oakland will also be playing its first game without All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack after trading him to the Bears right before the start of the season.

The Rams will be looking to make a splash in coach Sean McVay's second year. After going 11-5 and winning the NFC West for the first time since 2003, Los Angeles had a busy offseason that led to Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Ndamukong Suh joining the team.

How to Watch

Jets vs. Lions

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Rams vs. Raiders

Time: 10:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN