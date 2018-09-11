Jets Say They Knew Matthew Stafford's Signals

Jets linebacker Darron Lee on Matt Stafford: "We knew his signals. We knew everything"

By Scooby Axson
September 11, 2018

There may be a reason why the New York Jets intercepted five passes from the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Some Jets say that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tipped them off with hand signals so they knew what play was coming.

"We were calling out their plays as he was getting up to the line," linebacker Darron Lee, who picked off two passes said of Stafford. "We knew his signals."

Stafford was picked off four times in the Jets' 48–17 rout of Detroit. One of those interceptions was by Lee, who took it back 30 yards for a touchdown, the Jets' first defensive score in five seasons.

Morris Claiborne, Jamal Adams and Trumaine Johnson also intercepted passes during the game.

"We knew everything. That's just preparation as a defense. ... It seemed like we were in his head as a defense," Lee said.

Stafford completed 27 of 46 passes for 286 yards, with one touchdown and the Jets cashed in those four Stafford turnovers for 13 points.

"We was able to just take advantage of plays and stuff that we knew that they run a lot of," Claiborne said. "Our film study this week was great. It was probably one of the best I’ve been around as far as preparing for the game."

