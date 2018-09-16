Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is off to one of the most sensational starts in NFL history.

Kansas City's second-year signal-caller threw six touchdowns during a 42-37 win against the Steelers on Sunday. It brought Mahomes's season total to 10, following a four-score performance against the Chargers in Week 1.

Mahomes's 10 touchdown passes is the most ever by a single player through the first two games of a regular season.

Against the Steelers, Mahomes completed 23-of-28 passes for 326 yards and six scores. He hasn't thrown an interception yet this season.

Mahomes's six touchdowns on Sunday tied Len Dawson for the Chiefs' single-game record.

Patrick Mahomes for six...

— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2018

Mahomes completed three touchdown passes during the first quarter alone, hitting Chris Conley, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt for scores. In the third quarter, he found Kelce again, followed by connections with Demarcus Robinson and Tyreek Hill.

Since 1950, only two other quarterbacks had thrown four touchdowns in each of the first games to start a season: Drew Bledsoe (Patriots, 1997) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (Buccaneers, 2018).

Since 1950, only three QBs have thrown for 4 pass TD in each of his team’s first 2 games:



• NE Drew Bledsoe (1997)

• KC Patrick Mahomes (2018)

— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 16, 2018

The Chiefs traded up to select Mahomes with the 10th pick during the 2017 NFL draft. The Texas Tech product served as Alex Smith's backup last season, prior to Smith being jettisoned to Washington this past offseason.