Two unbeaten teams will face off on Sunday as the Buccaneers host the Eagles. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles exited Week 1 with a victory over the Falcons and sit atop the NFC East alongside the Redskins. Nick Foles will start again for Philadelphia as Carson Wentz continues to recover from a torn ACL in December.

Tampa Bay shocked the NFL in Week 1 by defeating the Saints in New Orelans. Veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick had no trouble replacing the suspended Jameis Winston. Fitzpatrick threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-40 victory.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Buccaneers: vs. Steelers (9/24); at Bears (9/30); vs. Falcons (10/14)

Eagles: vs. Colts (9/23); at Titans (9/30); vs. Vikings (10/7)