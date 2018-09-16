Find out how to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 16.
Two unbeaten teams will face off on Sunday as the Buccaneers host the Eagles. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is slated for 1 p.m. ET.
The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles exited Week 1 with a victory over the Falcons and sit atop the NFC East alongside the Redskins. Nick Foles will start again for Philadelphia as Carson Wentz continues to recover from a torn ACL in December.
Tampa Bay shocked the NFL in Week 1 by defeating the Saints in New Orelans. Veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick had no trouble replacing the suspended Jameis Winston. Fitzpatrick threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-40 victory.
Here's how to watch Sunday's game:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
Next three games:
Buccaneers: vs. Steelers (9/24); at Bears (9/30); vs. Falcons (10/14)
Eagles: vs. Colts (9/23); at Titans (9/30); vs. Vikings (10/7)