How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 16.

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

Two unbeaten teams will face off on Sunday as the Buccaneers host the Eagles. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles exited Week 1 with a victory over the Falcons and sit atop the NFC East alongside the Redskins. Nick Foles will start again for Philadelphia as Carson Wentz continues to recover from a torn ACL in December. 

Tampa Bay shocked the NFL in Week 1 by defeating the Saints in New Orelans. Veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick had no trouble replacing the suspended Jameis Winston. Fitzpatrick threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-40 victory. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Buccaneers: vs. Steelers (9/24); at Bears (9/30); vs. Falcons (10/14)

Eagles: vs. Colts (9/23); at Titans (9/30); vs. Vikings (10/7)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)