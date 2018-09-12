Eagles QB Nick Foles to Start Week 2 vs. Buccaneers, Carson Wentz Continues Rehabbing

Carson Wentz is not ready to takeover for the Eagles yet.

By Kaelen Jones
September 12, 2018

Quarterback Nick Foles has been named the Eagles' Week 2 starter against the Buccaneers, Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday morning.

It will mark the second straight start for Foles. The Eagles' backup drew a start in last week's season-opener against the Falcons while the team's No. 1 option, Carson Wentz, continues his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in Week 13 last season.

Pederson said Wentz is progressing but has still not been cleared for contact.

In the 18-12 win against Atlanta, Foles completed 19-of-34 passes for 117 yards and one interception. He also made one catch for 15 yards on a trick play. Last season, Foles started three regular season games in place of Wentz and helped lead the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

 

