Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Wallace left the game in the first quarter to be carted to the locker room to have the injury evaluated.

Philadelphia is already a bit thin on the outside with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery inactive for his second straight game to start the season.

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi also left the game with a lower-leg injury.

Without Ajayi and Wallace, quarterback Nick Foles will need to take advantage of all of Philadelphia's depth in the backfield and on the outside. Expect to see even more of wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kamar Aiken in addition to tight end Zach Ertz. Running back Corey Clement will also likely see lots of touches on the ground and through the air.