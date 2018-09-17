Watch: Seahawks' Michael Dickson Attempts Dropkick Kickoff vs. Bears

The Seahawks used their amazing rookie punter, Michael Dickson, to boot a dropkick kickoff against the Bears on Monday Night Football.

By Kaelen Jones
September 17, 2018

Seahawks rookie punter Michael Dickson has dazzled fans with his kicking prowess early into his young career. On Monday night against the Bears, Seattle expanded its utilization of Dickson's kicking ability.

After Russell Wilson's connection with Tyler Lockett drew the Seahawks within 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Dickson lined up for the ensuing kickoff. Except, instead of using a tee, he dropped the ball to the ground, then booted it into the air when it bounced back up, executing a dropkick kickoff.

Dickson's dropkick traveled 49 yards before Anthony Miller returned it from the Chicago 1-yard line to its own 15.

Dickson later attempted a dropkick onside kick after Seattle pulled within seven with just 14 seconds left in the game. The attempt was recovered by Miller, setting up the Bears to run out the rest of the clock. 

Dickson's attempts marked the first dropkick kickoffs we've seen in quite some time. The last instance occurred during the 2015 season, when the Patriots' Nate Ebner attempted a dropkick kickoff against the Eagles.

The play is legal, according to Rule 3, Section 18, Article 1, Item 1 of the NFL's official rule book. It defines a dropkick as "a kick by a player who drops the ball and kicks it as, or immediately after, it touches the ground." The tactic is also legal on extra points, with the last notable instance occurring in 2005, when Doug Flutie nailed a dropkick for the Patriots against the Dolphins.

Dickson didn't start punting until 2014. Seattle selected the native Australian in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Texas. During his NFL debut in Week 1 vs. the Broncos, he became the first player in NFL history to drive six or more punts an average of 59-plus yards.

 

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)