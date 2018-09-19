Bill O'Brien Rips Racist Comments Made About Deshaun Watson

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien called a racist comment made by the Onsalaska ISD superintent "outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, [and] idiotic."

By Kaelen Jones
September 19, 2018

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien denounced a racist comment made by Onsalaska ISD superintendent Lynn Redden.

Following Houston's 20-17 loss to Tennessee last week, Redden criticized quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page, writing "you can't count on a black quarterback."

Seemingly agitated by the incident, O'Brien responded during a press conference, calling Redden's comment "outdated, inaccurate, ignorant [and] idiotic." O'Brien continued, adding that Watson's success on the field, his character, and the respect he commands from both coaches and teammates makes him one of the greatest players he's coached.

"In this day and age, it’s just amazing that this B.S. exists," O'Brien said. "But it does. We’re moving forward. Our fans, they love Deshaun, and we’re really concentrating on the Giants, but I felt like I’ve wasted about I think it was about a minute, a minute and a half, responding to that B.S.”

Watson, whose impressive rookie campaign last season was cut short by a torn ACL, has completed 59% of his passes this year for 486 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this year.

The Texans, who are 0-2, will face the Giants in Week 3.

