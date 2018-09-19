Brown is scheduled to address the media on Thursday.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told media on Wednesday that he disciplined All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown for failing to show up to the team's facility Monday for meetings following Pittsburgh's 42-37 loss to Kansas City.
"He and I met yesterday for an extended period of time," Tomlin said Wednesday after practice. "I'll leave the nature of that conversation between us. There was discipline involved for his missed meeting on Monday."
Tomlin did not field questions but said that Brown can speak to more specific questions when he addresses the media Thursday.
Brown's unexcused absence came after the team's Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. The wide receiver finished the game with nine receptions for 67 yards while garnering 17 targets but was clearly upset with the outcome, choosing not to address the media following the loss.
In addition to missing work on Monday, Brown responded to criticism that morning from a former team employee who suggested that his success was heavily linked to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
"Trade me let's find out," Brown tweeted in response.
The receiver has had five straight 100-catch seasons with Roethlisberger as his QB. Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, issued a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter after the social media exchange.
"The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows," Rosenhaus said. "It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be trading. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate.
Rosenhaus said that Brown was dealing with a "personal matter" on Monday.
He added: "I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That's all that that is."
Roethlisberger said he has spoken to Brown and echoed that Brown's actions are due to frustration.
"He's the best in the world," Roethlisberger said, per Fowler. "When you're the best in the world, you want to help participate, you want to win football games. We're all a little frustrated because we're not winning right now."
The Steelers are 0-1-1 going into Week 3 against Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Bucs. Teammates expect Brown to play in the team's Monday night matchup.