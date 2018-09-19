Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told media on Wednesday that he disciplined All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown for failing to show up to the team's facility Monday for meetings following Pittsburgh's 42-37 loss to Kansas City.

"He and I met yesterday for an extended period of time," Tomlin said Wednesday after practice. "I'll leave the nature of that conversation between us. There was discipline involved for his missed meeting on Monday."

Tomlin did not field questions but said that Brown can speak to more specific questions when he addresses the media Thursday.

Brown's unexcused absence came after the team's Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. The wide receiver finished the game with nine receptions for 67 yards while garnering 17 targets but was clearly upset with the outcome, choosing not to address the media following the loss.

In addition to missing work on Monday, Brown responded to criticism that morning from a former team employee who suggested that his success was heavily linked to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Trade me let's find out," Brown tweeted in response.

The receiver has had five straight 100-catch seasons with Roethlisberger as his QB. Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, issued a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter after the social media exchange.