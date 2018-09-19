Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Disciplined Antonio Brown for Skipping Team Meetings on Monday

Brown is scheduled to address the media on Thursday.

By Emily Caron
September 19, 2018

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told media on Wednesday that he disciplined All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown for failing to show up to the team's facility Monday for meetings following Pittsburgh's 42-37 loss to Kansas City.

"He and I met yesterday for an extended period of time," Tomlin said Wednesday after practice. "I'll leave the nature of that conversation between us. There was discipline involved for his missed meeting on Monday."

Tomlin did not field questions but said that Brown can speak to more specific questions when he addresses the media Thursday.

Brown's unexcused absence came after the team's Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. The wide receiver finished the game with nine receptions for 67 yards while garnering 17 targets but was clearly upset with the outcome, choosing not to address the media following the loss. 

In addition to missing work on Monday, Brown responded to criticism that morning from a former team employee who suggested that his success was heavily linked to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Trade me let's find out," Brown tweeted in response. 

The receiver has had five straight 100-catch seasons with Roethlisberger as his QB. Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, issued a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter after the social media exchange.

"The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows," Rosenhaus said. "It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be trading. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate.

Rosenhaus said that Brown was dealing with a "personal matter" on Monday.

He added: "I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team. Third, AB has an incredible drive to win. He just wants to win. That's all that that is."

Roethlisberger said he has spoken to Brown and echoed that Brown's actions are due to frustration. 

"He's the best in the world," Roethlisberger said, per Fowler. "When you're the best in the world, you want to help participate, you want to win football games. We're all a little frustrated because we're not winning right now."

The Steelers are 0-1-1 going into Week 3 against Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Bucs. Teammates expect Brown to play in the team's Monday night matchup.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)