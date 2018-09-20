Antonio Brown: 'Obviously I Don't Want to be Traded'

Brown addressed the media on Thursday after failing to show up to Pittsburgh's facility on Monday.

By Jenna West
September 20, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown addressed the media on Thursday and said that he does not want to be traded.

Brown's comments come after he failed to show up to the Steelers's facility on Monday and then responding on Twitter to criticism from a former team employee.

"Obviously I don't want to be traded," Brown said Thursday. "I'm still grateful to put on this uniform, grateful to be a part of this organization. I don't take it for granted. Obviously it was a stupid remark online. I just got to stay away from online and the distractions."

Brown's unexcused absence came after the team's 42-17 loss to the Chiefs in Week 2. The All-Pro wide receiver finished the game with nine receptions for 67 yards while garnering 17 targets but was clearly upset with the outcome, choosing not to address the media following the loss. 

In addition to missing work on Monday, Brown responded to criticism that morning from a former team employee who suggested that his success was heavily linked to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"Trade me let's find out," Brown tweeted in response.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told the media on Wednesday that he disciplined Brown for not showing up to the team meeting on Monday. Tomlin did not specify how he disciplined Brown but said he would leave "the nature of that conversation between us."

The Steelers are 0-1-1 going into Week 3 against Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Bucs. Teammates expect Brown to play in the team's Monday night matchup.

