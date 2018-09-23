The Texans host the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 23 in a matchup of winless teams.

Houston is playing its first home game of the season after opening the year in New England and then going to Tennessee to face the division rival Titans. Against the Patriots, the Texans played much of the game from behind and most of the second half trailing by two scores, but were able to make the final score 27-20. In Week 2, Houston was up in the fourth quarter, but surrendered a pair of field goals to the Titans to lose 20-17.

New York has only allowed 20 points in each of its first two games, but has failed to score more than 15 in either contest. In Week 1 against the Jaguars at home, the Giants lost 20-15 with their only offensive touchdown coming from a 68-yard run from rookie Saquon Barkley. When New York traveled to Dallas for Week 2 to play the Cowboys, they didn't reach the end zone until there was less than a minute and a half in the game. The Giants lost 20-13.

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

