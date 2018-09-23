How to Watch Giants vs. Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch the Giants play the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 23.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 23, 2018

The Texans host the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 23 in a matchup of winless teams.

Houston is playing its first home game of the season after opening the year in New England and then going to Tennessee to face the division rival Titans. Against the Patriots, the Texans played much of the game from behind and most of the second half trailing by two scores, but were able to make the final score 27-20. In Week 2, Houston was up in the fourth quarter, but surrendered a pair of field goals to the Titans to lose 20-17.

New York has only allowed 20 points in each of its first two games, but has failed to score more than 15 in either contest. In Week 1 against the Jaguars at home, the Giants lost 20-15 with their only offensive touchdown coming from a 68-yard run from rookie Saquon Barkley. When New York traveled to Dallas for Week 2 to play the Cowboys, they didn't reach the end zone until there was less than a minute and a half in the game. The Giants lost 20-13.

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)