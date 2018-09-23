Report: Buccaneers Sticking With Ryan Fitzpatrick at Quarterback After Jameis Winston Returns

Ryan Fitzpatrick led the NFL with 819 passing yards in his first two games this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 23, 2018

Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Buccaneers starting quarterback even after Jameis Winston returns from his three-game suspension in Week 4, according to multiple reports.

Jay Glazer of FOX said Fitzpatrick will stay under center for 2-0 Tampa Bay unless he does something "drastically bad." Jason La Canfora of CBS reports the team has not yet met to make a formal decision, but it expects to stick with Fitzpatrick as the signal caller for the short term.

Earlier this week, wide receiver DeSean Jackson said the team, "can't take the hot man out" in reference to Fitzpatrick, who led the NFL with 819 passing yards in the first two games. Jackson led the league in receiving yards and yards per catch after Week 2 with 275 yards on nine catches.

Fitzpatrick completed 78.7% of his passes and tossed eight touchdowns in wins over the Saints and Eagles to open the season.

The Buccaneers host the Steelers on Monday and then hit the road to face the Bears on a short week for Week 4. Tampa Bay has its bye during Week 5.

Winston is not eligible to return to the team until Tuesday, Sept. 25. Earlier this week it was reported Winston is being sued by the Uber driver he allegedly groped in 2016, which is what caused his suspension.

