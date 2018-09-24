Report: 49ers Haven't Discussed Bringing Back Colin Kaepernick Amid Jimmy Garoppolo Injury

Colin Kaepernick won't be donning a 49ers jersey anytime soon.

By Michael Shapiro
September 24, 2018

The search for a Jimmy Garropolo replacement in San Francisco won't include Colin Kaepernick.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said there "has not been any discussion" regarding signing Kaepernick per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, adding that Kaepernick isn't a stylistic fit for Shanahan's offense. 

Garropolo tore his ACL in the 49ers' loss at Kansas City on Sunday, exiting the game in the fourth quarter. He will not play again in 2018 after signing a 5-year, $137 million deal with the 49ers during the offseason.  

Second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard sat second on the 49ers' quarterback depth chart entering Sunday, starting five games for San Francisco in 2017. San Francisco is also expected to bring in former Texans' QB Tom Savage for a workout per ESPN's Jordan Schultz

Kaepernick went 28–30 in five years as the 49ers' starter, throwing for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns. He also added 13 scores on the ground.

The Nevada product led San Francisco to the playoffs in 2012 and 2013, including a run to Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season. He holds the all-time record for rushing yards by a QB in a game, scampering for 181 yards against the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round

Kaepernick last played for San Francisco in 2016, his last season in the NFL. He is currently suing the league over claims that NFL owners colluded to keep him unsigned amid his protests of police brutality and racial injustice. 

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)