The search for a Jimmy Garropolo replacement in San Francisco won't include Colin Kaepernick.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said there "has not been any discussion" regarding signing Kaepernick per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, adding that Kaepernick isn't a stylistic fit for Shanahan's offense.

Kyle Shanahan said there has not been any discussion about bringing in Colin Kaepernick. Shanahan said that discussion was held last year, and he determined Kaepernick was not the style of QB he wanted for the offense. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 24, 2018

Garropolo tore his ACL in the 49ers' loss at Kansas City on Sunday, exiting the game in the fourth quarter. He will not play again in 2018 after signing a 5-year, $137 million deal with the 49ers during the offseason.

Second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard sat second on the 49ers' quarterback depth chart entering Sunday, starting five games for San Francisco in 2017. San Francisco is also expected to bring in former Texans' QB Tom Savage for a workout per ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

In light of the Jimmy Garappolo injury news, the #49ers are bringing in QB Tom Savage for a workout, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2018

Kaepernick went 28–30 in five years as the 49ers' starter, throwing for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns. He also added 13 scores on the ground.

The Nevada product led San Francisco to the playoffs in 2012 and 2013, including a run to Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season. He holds the all-time record for rushing yards by a QB in a game, scampering for 181 yards against the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Kaepernick last played for San Francisco in 2016, his last season in the NFL. He is currently suing the league over claims that NFL owners colluded to keep him unsigned amid his protests of police brutality and racial injustice.