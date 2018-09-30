The Packers and Bills are set to square off in Week 4 of NFL action Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Buffalo is coming off its first victory of the season. The Bills seek to build momentum after beating the Vikings 27-6 in what's been the most surprising win of the season so far.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen bounced back from a rough first-career start against the Chargers by completing 15 of 22 passes with one touchdown, in addition to running for two scores.

Green Bay is coming off a sludgy 31-17 loss at Washington. Dealing with an injured knee, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers managed through the contest, despite taking four sacks. His availability for Sunday's contest was blurry throughout the week.

