How to Watch Bills vs. Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch the Bills vs. Packers on Sunday, Sept. 30, in Week 4 of NFL action.

By Kaelen Jones
September 30, 2018

The Packers and Bills are set to square off in Week 4 of NFL action Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Buffalo is coming off its first victory of the season. The Bills seek to build momentum after beating the Vikings 27-6 in what's been the most surprising win of the season so far.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen bounced back from a rough first-career start against the Chargers by completing 15 of 22 passes with one touchdown, in addition to running for two scores.

Green Bay is coming off a sludgy 31-17 loss at Washington. Dealing with an injured knee, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers managed through the contest, despite taking four sacks. His availability for Sunday's contest was blurry throughout the week.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

