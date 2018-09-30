Sunday's game against the Bears did not go like the Buccaneers were expecting.

Not only did Tampa Bay switch quarterbacks at halftime, benching Ryan Fitzpatrick for Jameis Winston, but the team also allowed Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky to throw six touchdowns in the 48-10 contest.

After the game, coach Dirk Koetter was asked if this performance would make him think about making a change at defensive coordinator, and Koetter explained that more people than defensive coordinator Mike Smith played a role in the loss.

"We were horrific in all aspects of football [Sunday], all aspects," Koetter said. "Based on that game today, we couldn’t make enough changes. We should fire every person that was on that field today, starting with me. That was horrific."

#Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter was asked if he would consider changing his defensive coordinator. MUST HEAR his answer WOW pic.twitter.com/Bka707V1nT — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) September 30, 2018

The loss was the second straight for the Buccaneers and moved their record to 2-2 going into their bye week. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0 as Fitzpatrick and wide receiver DeSean Jackson led their respetive positions in yards gained during those first two weeks.

In three seasons as the Buccaneers coach, Koetter has gone 16-20. He went 9-7 his first season and then 5-11 last year.