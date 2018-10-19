Quickly
- Two of this week's best Sunday afternoon gambling plays come against the spread and total in the Panthers-Eagles game. Where else can smart bets be found for Week 7?
Bettors looking for Sunday afternoon value in Week 7 should focus on matchups in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Jacksonville. But where should they put their money?
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)
9:30 a.m. ET
• The Chargers are 29-4-1 against the spread when facing AFC South division opponents since the start of the 2002 season.
• Under the total is 9-2 in games the Chargers have played coming off a win since the start of the 2016 season.
• The Chargers are 9-0-1 against the spread when facing the Titans since their move to Tennessee in 1998.
Side: Chargers (-6.5)
Confidence Level: Very High (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)
Total: Under 45
Confidence Level: Moderate
New England Patriots (-2.5) at Chicago Bears
1:00 p.m.
• Chicago is 9-1 against the spread as a home underdog since the start of the 2016 season.
• Under the total is 11-5-1 in games New England has played on the road since the start of the 2016 season.
• Chicago’s ability to pressure the quarterback makes the Bears a live underdog in this one.
Side: Bears (+2.5)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Under 49
Confidence Level: Moderate
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Cleveland is 0-10 ATS vs. defenses allowing seven or more passing yards per attempt since the start of the 2016 season.
• Over the total is 9-1 in Browns games vs. defenses allowing seven or more passing yards per attempt since the start of 2016.
• It’s been more than three calendar years since the Browns last won a game on the road.
Side: Buccaneers (-3.5)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Over 50.5
Confidence Level: High
Detroit Lions (-3) at Miami Dolphins
1:00 p.m.
• Detroit is 5-1 against the spread when coming off a bye week since the start of the 2012 season.
• Over the total is 7-0 in Miami home games against teams with a losing record since the start of the 2016 season.
• Quarterback Brock Osweiler will start for Miami in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill for a second straight week.
Side: Lions (-3)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Over 46.5
Confidence Level: High
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Philadelphia is 9-0 against the spread in home games following an ATS win under head coach Doug Pederson.
• Over the total is 8-0 in Philadelphia games vs. defenses allowing an average of at least 4.5 yards per carry since 2016.
• The Panthers have gone 0-4 straight up and against the spread over their past four road games in the regular season.
Side: Eagles (-4.5)
Confidence Level: Extremely High
Total: Over 45
Confidence Level: Very High
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Indianapolis is 0-8 against the spread when coming off a game of allowing 400 or more yards since the start of 2016.
• Under the total is 10-4 in games Indianapolis has played as a home favorite since the start of the 2015 season.
• Although the Bills are turning to quarterback Derek Anderson, who will be starting his fifth NFL game since the start of the 2011 season, Buffalo has a good chance to keep this one close with a defense that’s allowed a total of only 53 points over its past four games.
Side: Bills (+7.5)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Under 43
Confidence Level: Low
Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) at New York Jets
1:00 p.m.
• Minnesota is 8-2 against the spread over its past 10 games against AFC opponents on the road.
• Over the total is 6-1 in games the Jets have played as a home underdog of three points or fewer since the start of 2015.
• After back-to-back home wins against the Broncos and Colts, the Jets face a far tougher challenge in Week 7.
Side: Vikings (-3.5)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Over 46
Confidence Level: Moderate
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5)
1:00 p.m.
• Jacksonville is 7-3 against the spread over its past 10 games against AFC South opponents.
• Over the total is 4-1 in games Jacksonville has played at home against Houston since the start of the 2013 season.
• Houston comes into this one riding what might be the least impressive three-game winning streak in recent memory: The trio of games the Texans have played since a home loss to the Giants have resulted in overtime victories against the Colts and Cowboys followed by a Week 6 victory that was gift-wrapped in the form of a pick-six courtesy of Bills turnover machine Nathan Peterman.
Side: Jaguars (-4.5)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Under 41
Confidence Level: Very High
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)
4:05 p.m.
• New Orleans is 8-1 against the spread when coming off a bye since the start of the 2009 season.
• Over the total is 9-1 in games New Orleans has played when coming off a bye week since the start of the 2008 season.
• The Saints are a remarkable 14-1-1 against the spread over their past 16 games played during the month of October.
Side: Saints (+2.5)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Under 49.5
Confidence Level: High
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5)
4:25 p.m.
• Washington is 5-1 both straight up and against the spread over its past six home games.
• Under the total is 9-1 in games Dallas has played on the road when coming off a home win since the start of 2016.
• No opposing team has reached 105 rushing yards in a game against the Redskins this season.
Side: Redskins (-1.5)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 41.5
Confidence Level: Moderate
Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) at San Francisco 49ers
4:25 p.m.
• The Rams are 2-9-2 against the spread when facing a team with a defense that’s allowing an average of at least 350 yards per game since the start of the 2016 season.
• Over the total is 7-3 in games San Francisco has played at home since the start of last season.
• The 49ers have lost 12 straight October games, and they’re just 3-9 against the spread during that span.
Side: 49ers (+9.5)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Over 52
Confidence Level: Moderate