Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been fined $112,000 by the NFL for illegal hits against the Steelers in Week 6 per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The NFL announced on Tuesday it would review three hits by Burfict from last week, including an elbow sent to the head of Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown. The league also considered a third-quarter hit on Steelers running back James Connor to be worthy of unnecessary roughness.

You can watch Burfict's hit to Brown's helmet below:

Burfict's play drew criticism outside of the league office. Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert called the hit on Brown "pathetic," adding "there's no need for that kind of playing in this league."

Brown was evaluated by Pittsburgh's medical staff after the hit, but eventually returned to the game.

Saturday's fine wasn't the first discipline levied on Burfict for hits to the head. The Arizona State product served three-game suspensions for illegal hits in 2016 and 2017.

Burfict has 15 tackles in two games this season. The Bengals are 4–2 in 2018, tied with the Ravens for first place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati will battle the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football this week, traveling to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.