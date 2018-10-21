The Buccaneers beat the Browns in overtime 26–23 courtesy of a game-winning field goal from Tampa Bay's Chandler Catanzaro.

The game also went to overtime courtesy of Catanzaro who missed a game-winning 40-yard field-goal attempt with four seconds left in regulation and the score tied at 23.

But Catanzaro didn't mess up his second opportunity for the game-winner in overtime when he made a 59-yard kick to give Tampa Bay the victory.

While the cameras focused on the Bucs celebrating, they panned over to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield who was in disbelief on the sidelines.

With his hands on legs and mouth open staring at what just happened, Mayfield's face quickly became an internet sensation.

When you bet the Browns...again...and lost money...again pic.twitter.com/ToW2xa0p1h — SI Gambling (@SIGambling) October 21, 2018

His face pretty much summed up the end of the game and Twitter users took advantage of the meme-worthy expression.

Here's some of the ones that made the rounds:

when someone tells me some chisme I knew about already pic.twitter.com/6W9YR7JnN5 — Diaz de los muertos 🎃 (@iamHectorDiaz) October 21, 2018

Baker Mayfield may have just realized he was drafted by the Browns. pic.twitter.com/rdQdpZjCue — James Brady (@JamesBradySBN) October 21, 2018

when you're rushing at the store and the person in front of you pulls out a checkbook pic.twitter.com/f59gi5vnMG — James Dator (@James_Dator) October 21, 2018

When the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a new meme is passing you by as you think through popular and relatable situations pic.twitter.com/Risa6nHNzM — Michael Katz (@KatzM) October 21, 2018

Swipe through these shots to go on an emotional journey with Baker Mayfield: pic.twitter.com/C6rNqq25me — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 21, 2018

Welcome to the Browns, Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/nSoYJu0eYn — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 21, 2018

Could be the face of #browns fan just about every week since 1999. pic.twitter.com/VQoSTTBtAD — john telich (@JohnTelich8) October 21, 2018

The Browns next face the Steelers on Sunday, while the Buccaneers take on the Bengals on Sunday.