Thanks to Another Browns Loss, Baker Mayfield is Now a Meme

While the cameras focused on the Bucs celebrating, they panned over to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield who was in disbelief on the sidelines. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 21, 2018

The Buccaneers beat the Browns in overtime 26–23 courtesy of a game-winning field goal from Tampa Bay's Chandler Catanzaro.

The game also went to overtime courtesy of Catanzaro who missed a game-winning 40-yard field-goal attempt with four seconds left in regulation and the score tied at 23. 

But Catanzaro didn't mess up his second opportunity for the game-winner in overtime when he made a 59-yard kick to give Tampa Bay the victory.

With his hands on legs and mouth open staring at what just happened, Mayfield's face quickly became an internet sensation. 

His face pretty much summed up the end of the game and Twitter users took advantage of the meme-worthy expression. 

Here's some of the ones that made the rounds:

The Browns next face the Steelers on Sunday, while the Buccaneers take on the Bengals on Sunday.

