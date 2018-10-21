Leonard Fournette is expected to miss the Jaguars' next two contests before their bye week on Nov. 4 per ESPN's Adam Schefter, keeping the second-year running back out of the lineup for matchups against the Texans on Sunday and the Eagles in London on Oct. 28.

Fournette is nursing a right hamstring injury. The LSU product has played in just two games in 2018, carrying the ball 20 times for 71 yards. He has not reached the end zone this season.

Despite the lingering injury, Fournette won't be placed on injured reserve. Fournette should be ready for a return to the field on Nov. 11 when Jacksonville takes on Indianapolis.

The Jaguars boosted their backfield on Friday, trading a fifth-round pick to Cleveland for running Carlos Hyde. The five-year veteran has totaled 382 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2018. Hyde combined for 1926 rushing yards in his previous two seasons with the 49ers.

The revamped Jaguars' backfield will look to boost Jacksonville's offense on Sunday against the Texans. Kickoff from EverBank Field in Jacksonville is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.