Melvin Gordon Inactive For Chargers Matchup With Titans in London

Gordon rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns against Cleveland in Week 6.

By Michael Shapiro
October 21, 2018

Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers will be without a key weapon on Sunday as running back Melvin Gordon is inactive vs. the Titans. Gordon is nursing a hamstring injury. 

The Wisconsin product has been one of the league's most productive rushers in 2018, tallying 466 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Los Angeles' offense currently ranks No. 5 in points per game behind a career-best 5.1 yards per carry from Gordon. 

With Gordon out of commission, expect second-year running back Austin Ekler to pick up the slack in Los Angeles' run game. Ekler has averaged 6.4 yards per carry this season, amassing 263 yards on the ground. The 2017 fourth-round pick also has three receiving touchdowns on the season. 

The Chargers will take on the Titans at Wembley Stadium in London. Kickoff is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET. 

Follow along live here

