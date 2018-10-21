Opening Lines for Every Week 8 NFL Game

Are the Eagles favored against the Jaguars in London? What did the line open at for Packers at Rams?
Below is a full list of Week 8 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
|Thursday, Oct. 25 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Dolphins at Texans (-7.5)
|Sunday, Oct. 28 (9:30 a.m. ET) - Game in London
|Eagles (-3) at Jaguars
|Sunday, Oct. 28 (1 p.m. ET)
|Jets at Bears (-6)
|Buccaneers at Bengals (-6)
|Seahawks at Lions (-2.5)
|Broncos at Chiefs (-9)
|Redskins (-1) at Giants
|Browns at Steelers (-7.5)
|Ravens at Panthers (Pick'em)
|Sunday, Oct. 28 (4:05 p.m. ET)
|Colts (-1.5) at Raiders
|Sunday, Oct. 28 (4:25 p.m. ET)
|Packers at Rams (-8.5)
|49ers at Cardinals (Pick'em)
|Sunday, Oct. 28 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Saints at Vikings (-2.5)
|Monday, Oct. 29 (8:15 p.m. ET)
|Patriots (-13) at Bills
Teams on bye: Chargers, Cowboys, Falcons, Titans