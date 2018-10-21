Opening Lines for Every Week 8 NFL Game

Are the Eagles favored against the Jaguars in London? What did the line open at for Packers at Rams?

Below is a full list of Week 8 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Thursday, Oct. 25 (8:20 p.m. ET) Dolphins at Texans (-7.5) Sunday, Oct. 28 (9:30 a.m. ET) - Game in London Eagles (-3) at Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 28 (1 p.m. ET) Jets at Bears (-6) Buccaneers at Bengals (-6) Seahawks at Lions (-2.5) Broncos at Chiefs (-9) Redskins (-1) at Giants Browns at Steelers (-7.5) Ravens at Panthers (Pick'em) Sunday, Oct. 28 (4:05 p.m. ET) Colts (-1.5) at Raiders Sunday, Oct. 28 (4:25 p.m. ET) Packers at Rams (-8.5) 49ers at Cardinals (Pick'em) Sunday, Oct. 28 (8:20 p.m. ET) Saints at Vikings (-2.5) Monday, Oct. 29 (8:15 p.m. ET) Patriots (-13) at Bills Teams on bye: Chargers, Cowboys, Falcons, Titans