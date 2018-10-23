Report: Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Has 'Fractured Relationship' With Teammates

The issues between the Raiders quarteback and his teammates is reportedly related to how he responded to getting injured against the Seahawks.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 23, 2018

Confidence in quarterback Derek Carr is diminishing among Raiders players, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.

Carr's relationship with his teammates is "fractured" according to Thompson. Carr crying after injuring his arm in the Week 6 27-3 loss to the Seahawks was noted as part of the reason teammates might have trouble looking at Carr as the leader of the team.

The 2014 second-round pick is the only one of Oakland's three key young pieces from last season remaining. All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack was traded to the Bears at the start of September and on Monday wide receiver Amari Cooper was moved to the Cowboys.

After moving two players who were taken back-to-back years with top five picks, general manager Reggie McKenzie said, "I'm not going to say anyone is untouchable," Monday.

There are rumors Carr is also on his way out of Oakland, according to Thompson. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $125 million extension with $40 million guaranteed before last season.

This season he is completing 71.7% of his passes for 1,783 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 1-5 Raiders host the Colts on Sunday after having their bye during Week 7.

