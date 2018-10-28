The Cardinals are set to host the 49ers in a matchup between two NFC West rivals on Sunday, Oct. 28. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Arizona (1-6, 1-2 in NFC West) enters the matchup coming off an extended lawaway following a 45-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday Night Football last week. The Cardinals, despite naming rookie Josh Rosen their starting quarterback earlier this season, have struggled offensively, ranking last in the NFL in total yards per game (220.7 ypg). Their only win this season came against San Francisco back on Oct. 7.

The 49ers (1-6, 0-2) comes into Sunday's matchup on a five-game losing streak after losing 39-10 to the undefeated Rams last week. San Francisco has been slightly below average statistically in total yardage on both sides of the ball. The Niners enter Sunday ranked 21st in total offense (359.9 ypg) and 19th in total defense (370.6 ypg).

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live on FuboTV. (Local restrictions apply) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.