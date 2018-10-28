The Bears will be without All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack on Sunday when they face the Jets, the team announced.

Mack is missing Sunday's contest due to an ankle injury he has been dealing with in recent weeks.

In six games this season, Mack has been arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, racking up five sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and a touchdown.

Chicago is 3-3 on the year and tied for third in the NFC North after dropping their last two games to the Dolphins and Patriots. The Bears finish their run of consecutive games against AFC East competition with a matchup in Buffalo next week versus the Bills.

Mack, who went to college at Buffalo, has only played there once so far in his career since getting drafted with the No. 5 pick by the Raiders in 2014.