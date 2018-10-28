The NFL season is approaching its halfway point as Week 8 continued on Sunday.

A week after Panther safety Eric Reid and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins exchanged words regarding the NFL Players Coalition, both players took the field again in different countries. The Eagles faced the Jaguars in London and the Panthers stayed in the United States to host the Ravens.

On Thursday, Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson sat out the team's loss to the Texans due to injury, marking the first time this season Miami didn't have players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Get a breakdown of all the players who made a demonstration during the national anthem on Sunday to protest racial inequality in the United States.

Eagles vs. Jaguars

All players stood for the national anthem.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals

All players stood for the national anthem.

Seahawks vs. Lions

Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown and defensive ends Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson stayed in the locker room during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Broncos vs. Chiefs

All players stood for the national anthem.

Redskins vs. Giants

All players stood for the national anthem.

Browns vs. Steelers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Ravens vs. Panthers

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.