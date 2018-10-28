Seattle will travel to Detroit for a Week 8 game against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The Seahawks improved to 3-3 after a commanding 27-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. Without allowing a single touchdown in last Sunday's game, Seattle managed three of their own. Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson went 17-of-23 for 222 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Lions (3-3) won their second straight game last week as they took down the Dolphins 32-31. Veteran QB Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-22 attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Michael Roberts. Kerryon Johnson brought in 158 yards on the ground while running back LeGarrette Blount brought ran for another TD. Matt Prater brought in another 14 points for Detroit to secure the win.

Both teams look to improve to above .500 this weekend as the second half of the NFL season gets underway.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

