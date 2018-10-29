After benching Jameis Winston for throwing four interceptions during Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced on Monday that Ryan Fitzpatrick will take over again as the starting quarterback.

Fitzpatrick started the first four games of the season for Tampa Bay and helped guide the team to a 2-2 record. Winston was suspended for the first three games of the year for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The Buccaneers tried to ride Fitzpatrick's hot hand even after the 2015 No. 1 pick returned from the suspension. They benched Fitzpatrick in the Week 4 loss to the Bears and allowed Winston to take back over as the starter after the team's Week 5 bye.

To start the season, Fitzpatrick looked great and through the first two games, he led the NFL in passing yards. A Week 3 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night derailed the FitzMagic train a bit and the Week 4 showing in Chicago proved to be enough reason to go back to Winston.

When Winston took his job back, Tampa Bay still had issues. Winston was completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns, but his league-high 10 interceptions proved to be too much of an issue.

Fitzpatrick has 1,550 yards, 13 touchdowns and only five interceptions while connecting on 68.1% of his attempts.

In Week 9 the Buccaneers will face NFC South rival the Carolina Panthers on the road. Following that game, they face the Redskins at home and then the Giants on the road.