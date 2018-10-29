Larry Fitzgerald Spikes Ball for First Time in Career After Son Skipped Game for Arizona State Fair

Larry Fitzgerald was a bit out of character Sunday when he scored on a two-point conversion late in the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 29, 2018

You might not have noticed this before, but Larry Fitzgerald doesn't spike the ball.

The Cardinals wide receiver decided to make an exception though Sunday when he scored a crucial two-point conversion against the 49ers to give Arizona an 18-15 advantage with 34 seconds remaining.

After the game, the 11-time Pro Bowler apologized for his actions.

"To all the kids that are watching, I'm sorry," Fitzgerald said. "I set a bad example [Sunday]."

The spike came at an emotional point in the game. Add in the team was 1-6 entering the day, and it felt appropriate in real time for Fitzgerald to celebrate the points with such an emphatic slam of the ball. However, for those who know Fitzgerald, like his younger brother Marcus, the spike stood out.

It turns out, family was the reason behind the spike.

"I never spiked a ball before in my life," Fitzgerald told reporters. "I was a little frustrated and had a heavy heart [Sunday]. My son Devin, my oldest son, didn't want to come to the game today. So my feelings were a little hurt, so I was carrying that around all day. So when I got in there, I kind of let it out."

Fitzgerald had his best game of the season Sunday, snagging eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. So it seems like playing with that edge because of the empty seat in the stands might have paid off to some extent on the field. Now he just needs to deal with the situation at home.

"He didn't want to come support us," Fitzgerald said. "So I'm trying to pick up the pieces. I got to be a better father."

Now, the Cardinals haven't been the most entertaining team to watch this season. And with Fitzgerald having a pretty quiet season, it's even easier to understand how someone might not be too concerned about getting to a game against the now-1-7 49ers. But what could have been so important to miss your dad's football game.

"He chose to go to the state fair," Fitzgerald said. "I'm still a little disturbed by it, but I'll get over it."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)