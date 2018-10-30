100 members of the Steelers organization, including members of the front office and players, attended the funeral service for two Tree of Life shooting victims, Cecil and David Rosenthal, on Tuesday, per CNN's Jim Sciutto.

The Rosenthal's were two of the 11 people killed in Pittsburgh on Saturday when a gunman open fired at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history. Their sister, Michele, formerly worked for the Steelers as the team's community relations manager.

Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II, GM Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin were in attendance at Rodef Shalom Temple alongside quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, injured linebacker Ryan Shazier, and other players including Joey Porter, Cameron Heyward, Alejandro Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey, Marcus Gilbert, Ramon Foster, and former fullback Franco Harris.

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin arrives at the funeral for synagogue shooting victims, Cecil and David Rosenthal. Photo by @mykalmphoto @USATODAY #PittsburghStrong #StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/XgM2rjN4KK — Candy Woodall (@candynotcandace) October 30, 2018

Tomlin is a member of the Squirrel Hill community and was noticeably emotional when speaking about the tragic events after the team's win on Sunday.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of yesterday's shooting and just to the Squirrel Hill community and the community of Pittsburgh at large, Tomlin said. "I'm a member of the Squirrel Hill community personally and words cannot express how we feel as members of this community. We're prayerful."

Coach Tomlin addressed the media following our win over the Browns. pic.twitter.com/h2gH7WNRrX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 28, 2018

Roethlisberger also took a moment after the game to remember the Rosenthal's.

"Our thoughts, love and prayers go to all the victims of yesterday's senseless shooting in Squirrel Hill, especially from me and my family to Michele," he said. "We love you Michele and we're thinking about you."

Ben Roethlisberger spoke after an emotional game at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/tBuVVL4500 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 29, 2018

The rest of Pittsburgh's professional sports teams also rallied in support of their city. The Penguins will wear "Stronger Than Hate" patches on their uniforms on Tuesday night in honor of the synagogue shooting victims.