Steelers Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger and Team Attend Funeral Service for Two Tree of Life Victims

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor

Coach Mike Tomlin, a member of the Squirrel Hill community, was one of 100 members of the Steelers organization in attendance as the first funeral's began on Tuesday for Tree of Life victims.

By Emily Caron
October 30, 2018

100 members of the Steelers organization, including members of the front office and players, attended the funeral service for two Tree of Life shooting victims, Cecil and David Rosenthal, on Tuesday, per CNN's Jim Sciutto.

The Rosenthal's were two of the 11 people killed in Pittsburgh on Saturday when a gunman open fired at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history. Their sister, Michele, formerly worked for the Steelers as the team's community relations manager.

Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II, GM Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin were in attendance at Rodef Shalom Temple alongside quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, injured linebacker Ryan Shazier, and other players including Joey Porter, Cameron Heyward, Alejandro Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey, Marcus Gilbert, Ramon Foster, and former fullback Franco Harris.

Tomlin is a member of the Squirrel Hill community and was noticeably emotional when speaking about the tragic events after the team's win on Sunday. 

"Our hearts go out to the victims of yesterday's shooting and just to the Squirrel Hill community and the community of Pittsburgh at large, Tomlin said. "I'm a member of the Squirrel Hill community personally and words cannot express how we feel as members of this community. We're prayerful."

Roethlisberger also took a moment after the game to remember the Rosenthal's.

"Our thoughts, love and prayers go to all the victims of yesterday's senseless shooting in Squirrel Hill, especially from me and my family to Michele," he said. "We love you Michele and we're thinking about you."

The rest of Pittsburgh's professional sports teams also rallied in support of their city. The Penguins will wear "Stronger Than Hate" patches on their uniforms on Tuesday night in honor of the synagogue shooting victims.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)