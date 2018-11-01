Raiders Agree to Partnership With Caesars Entertainment for Las Vegas Stadium Sponsor

The Raiders sare slated to move into their Las Vegas stadium in 2020

By Michael Shapiro
November 01, 2018

Caesars Entertainment announced a partnership with Las Vegas Stadium on Thursday, earning sponsorship rights with the Las Vegas Raiders upon their arrival from Oakland in 2020

"The Raiders are proud to welcome Caesars Entertainment as a founding partner of Las Vegas Stadium," Raiders President Marc Badain said in a statement released on Thursday. "We are honored to align with a company that shares the Raiders' values of improving the local community and delivering exceptional customer service in creating this transformative project."

Caesars' partnership with the Raiders will earn the company branded stadium entrances as well as suites and digital signage. The Raiders aren't Caesars' first NFL partnership, though, as the casino joined forces with the Ravens in October.

The NFL cleared the way for casino partnerships in September. The Cowboys were the first team to take advantage of the relaxed league policies, partnering with Oklahoma's WinStar World Casino and Resort on Sept. 6.

