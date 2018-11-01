Sunday Roundup: Who to Bet on in Every NFL Week 9 Afternoon Game

Quickly

  • Ben Roethlisberger is 11-6-2 against the spread as a road underdog since 2013. Can he sustain that success at Baltimore on Sunday?
By Scott Gramling
November 03, 2018

With no more London games this season, East Coast viewers must once again endure the agonizing wait for 1:00 p.m. for football to kick off on Sunday. Here's a guide to where bettors might consider putting their money for those afternoon games.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-5)

1:00 p.m. ET

• Minnesota is 26–11 against the spread in home games under head coach Mike Zimmer.

• Under the total is 5–0 in games Deroit has played on the road against Minnesota since the start of the 2013 season.

• Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is 9–51 straight up in his career against teams with winning records.

Side: Vikings (-5)

Confidence Level: Low (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

Total: Under 49

Confidence Level: Very High

Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) at Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m.

• Cleveland is 4–1 against the spread in games played against Kansas City since the start of the 2008 season.

• Under the total is 13–4 in games Cleveland has played as a home underdog since the start of the 2016 season.

• While there appears to be turmoil in Cleveland after the firing of Hue Jackson, things could start to turn around.

Side: Browns (+8.5)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Under 52

Confidence Level: Moderate

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

1:00 p.m.

• Pittsburgh is 11–6–2 against the spread as a road underdog with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback since 2013.

• Under the total is 4–0 in games Pittsburgh has played on the road against Baltimore since the start of the 2014 season.

• Since these teams met in Week 4, the Steelers have won three in a row while the Ravens have posted a 1–3 mark.

Side: Steelers (+3)

Confidence Level: Very High

Total: Under 47

Confidence Level: Very High

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)

1:00 p.m.

• Carolina is 7–3 against the spread in games played against Tampa Bay since the start of the 2013 season.

• Under the total is 8–3–1 in games Carolina has played against Tampa Bay since the start of the 2012 season.

• Tampa Bay’s defense is allowing an average 40 points and 444 total yards in road games this season.

Side: Panthers (-6.5)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 55

Confidence Level: Very High

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-3)

1:00 p.m.

• The Jets  are 10–2–2 against the spread in road games played against Miami since the start of the 2003 season.

• Under the total is 12–8 in games the Jets have played on the road since the start of the 2016 season.

• Miami comes off back-to-back blowout losses ranked 27th in the NFL both offensively and defensively.

Side: Jets (+3)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Under 43.5

Confidence Level: Low

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (-2)

1:00 p.m.

• Washington is 2-8 against the spread under Jay Gruden when coming off a game in which the team allowed 14 or fewer points.

• Under the total is 10-2 in games Atlanta has played against opponents with a winning record since the start of last season.

• Atlanta is 4–0 against the spread in road games when coming off a bye week since the start of 2009.

Side: Falcons (+2)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 48

Confidence Level: High

Chicago Bears (-10) at Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m.

• Buffalo is 5–1 against the spread in games played at home following a home game since the start of the 2016 season.

• Over the total is 5–2 in games Buffalo has played during the month of November over the past two calendar years.

• Chicago has not been a road favorite of more than a touchdown since visiting the St. Louis Rams in November 2008.

Side: Bills (+10)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Over 37.5

Confidence Level: High

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-1)

4:05 p.m.

• Houston is 16–26 against the spread under head coach Bill O’Brien as an underdog.

• Under the total is 4–1–1 in games Denver has played against Houston since the start of the 2004 season.

• Denver’s pass rush is heating up (13 sacks in their last three games) and faces a weak Houston offensive line.

Side: Broncos (-1)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 46

Confidence Level: Moderate

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks (-1)

4:05 p.m.

• The Chargers are 21–12–1 against the spread as a road underdog since the start of the 2014 season.

• Over the total is 14–4 in games Seattle has played at home in November under head coach Pete Carroll.

• The Chargers’ only losses this season have been to the unbeaten Rams and the 7–1 Chiefs.

Side: Chargers (+1)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Over 48

Confidence Level: High

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (+2)

4:25 p.m.

• New Orleans is 16–3 against the spread under head coach Sean Payton versus teams averaging 27 or more points per game.

• Over the total is 18–9–1 in games New Orleans has played at home since the start of the 2015 season.

• In their last five games, the Rams are 1–3–1 against the spread while the Saints are 5–0 ATS.

Side: Saints (+2)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Over 57.5

Confidence Level: Moderate

