With no more London games this season, East Coast viewers must once again endure the agonizing wait for 1:00 p.m. for football to kick off on Sunday. Here's a guide to where bettors might consider putting their money for those afternoon games.
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-5)
1:00 p.m. ET
• Minnesota is 26–11 against the spread in home games under head coach Mike Zimmer.
• Under the total is 5–0 in games Deroit has played on the road against Minnesota since the start of the 2013 season.
• Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is 9–51 straight up in his career against teams with winning records.
Side: Vikings (-5)
Confidence Level: Low (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)
Total: Under 49
Confidence Level: Very High
Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) at Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m.
• Cleveland is 4–1 against the spread in games played against Kansas City since the start of the 2008 season.
• Under the total is 13–4 in games Cleveland has played as a home underdog since the start of the 2016 season.
• While there appears to be turmoil in Cleveland after the firing of Hue Jackson, things could start to turn around.
Side: Browns (+8.5)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Under 52
Confidence Level: Moderate
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3)
1:00 p.m.
• Pittsburgh is 11–6–2 against the spread as a road underdog with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback since 2013.
• Under the total is 4–0 in games Pittsburgh has played on the road against Baltimore since the start of the 2014 season.
• Since these teams met in Week 4, the Steelers have won three in a row while the Ravens have posted a 1–3 mark.
Side: Steelers (+3)
Confidence Level: Very High
Total: Under 47
Confidence Level: Very High
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)
1:00 p.m.
• Carolina is 7–3 against the spread in games played against Tampa Bay since the start of the 2013 season.
• Under the total is 8–3–1 in games Carolina has played against Tampa Bay since the start of the 2012 season.
• Tampa Bay’s defense is allowing an average 40 points and 444 total yards in road games this season.
Side: Panthers (-6.5)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 55
Confidence Level: Very High
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-3)
1:00 p.m.
• The Jets are 10–2–2 against the spread in road games played against Miami since the start of the 2003 season.
• Under the total is 12–8 in games the Jets have played on the road since the start of the 2016 season.
• Miami comes off back-to-back blowout losses ranked 27th in the NFL both offensively and defensively.
Side: Jets (+3)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Under 43.5
Confidence Level: Low
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (-2)
1:00 p.m.
• Washington is 2-8 against the spread under Jay Gruden when coming off a game in which the team allowed 14 or fewer points.
• Under the total is 10-2 in games Atlanta has played against opponents with a winning record since the start of last season.
• Atlanta is 4–0 against the spread in road games when coming off a bye week since the start of 2009.
Side: Falcons (+2)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 48
Confidence Level: High
Chicago Bears (-10) at Buffalo Bills
1:00 p.m.
• Buffalo is 5–1 against the spread in games played at home following a home game since the start of the 2016 season.
• Over the total is 5–2 in games Buffalo has played during the month of November over the past two calendar years.
• Chicago has not been a road favorite of more than a touchdown since visiting the St. Louis Rams in November 2008.
Side: Bills (+10)
Confidence Level: Low
Total: Over 37.5
Confidence Level: High
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-1)
4:05 p.m.
• Houston is 16–26 against the spread under head coach Bill O’Brien as an underdog.
• Under the total is 4–1–1 in games Denver has played against Houston since the start of the 2004 season.
• Denver’s pass rush is heating up (13 sacks in their last three games) and faces a weak Houston offensive line.
Side: Broncos (-1)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Under 46
Confidence Level: Moderate
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks (-1)
4:05 p.m.
• The Chargers are 21–12–1 against the spread as a road underdog since the start of the 2014 season.
• Over the total is 14–4 in games Seattle has played at home in November under head coach Pete Carroll.
• The Chargers’ only losses this season have been to the unbeaten Rams and the 7–1 Chiefs.
Side: Chargers (+1)
Confidence Level: Moderate
Total: Over 48
Confidence Level: High
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (+2)
4:25 p.m.
• New Orleans is 16–3 against the spread under head coach Sean Payton versus teams averaging 27 or more points per game.
• Over the total is 18–9–1 in games New Orleans has played at home since the start of the 2015 season.
• In their last five games, the Rams are 1–3–1 against the spread while the Saints are 5–0 ATS.
Side: Saints (+2)
Confidence Level: High
Total: Over 57.5
Confidence Level: Moderate