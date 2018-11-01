With no more London games this season, East Coast viewers must once again endure the agonizing wait for 1:00 p.m. for football to kick off on Sunday. Here's a guide to where bettors might consider putting their money for those afternoon games.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-5)

1:00 p.m. ET

• Minnesota is 26–11 against the spread in home games under head coach Mike Zimmer.

• Under the total is 5–0 in games Deroit has played on the road against Minnesota since the start of the 2013 season.

• Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is 9–51 straight up in his career against teams with winning records.

Side: Vikings (-5)

Confidence Level: Low (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

Total: Under 49

Confidence Level: Very High

Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) at Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m.

• Cleveland is 4–1 against the spread in games played against Kansas City since the start of the 2008 season.

• Under the total is 13–4 in games Cleveland has played as a home underdog since the start of the 2016 season.

• While there appears to be turmoil in Cleveland after the firing of Hue Jackson, things could start to turn around.

Side: Browns (+8.5)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Under 52

Confidence Level: Moderate

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

1:00 p.m.

• Pittsburgh is 11–6–2 against the spread as a road underdog with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback since 2013.

• Under the total is 4–0 in games Pittsburgh has played on the road against Baltimore since the start of the 2014 season.

• Since these teams met in Week 4, the Steelers have won three in a row while the Ravens have posted a 1–3 mark.

Side: Steelers (+3)

Confidence Level: Very High

Total: Under 47

Confidence Level: Very High

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)

1:00 p.m.

• Carolina is 7–3 against the spread in games played against Tampa Bay since the start of the 2013 season.

• Under the total is 8–3–1 in games Carolina has played against Tampa Bay since the start of the 2012 season.

• Tampa Bay’s defense is allowing an average 40 points and 444 total yards in road games this season.

Side: Panthers (-6.5)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 55

Confidence Level: Very High

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-3)

1:00 p.m.

• The Jets are 10–2–2 against the spread in road games played against Miami since the start of the 2003 season.

• Under the total is 12–8 in games the Jets have played on the road since the start of the 2016 season.

• Miami comes off back-to-back blowout losses ranked 27th in the NFL both offensively and defensively.

Side: Jets (+3)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Under 43.5

Confidence Level: Low

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (-2)

1:00 p.m.

• Washington is 2-8 against the spread under Jay Gruden when coming off a game in which the team allowed 14 or fewer points.

• Under the total is 10-2 in games Atlanta has played against opponents with a winning record since the start of last season.

• Atlanta is 4–0 against the spread in road games when coming off a bye week since the start of 2009.

Side: Falcons (+2)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 48

Confidence Level: High

Chicago Bears (-10) at Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m.

• Buffalo is 5–1 against the spread in games played at home following a home game since the start of the 2016 season.

• Over the total is 5–2 in games Buffalo has played during the month of November over the past two calendar years.

• Chicago has not been a road favorite of more than a touchdown since visiting the St. Louis Rams in November 2008.

Side: Bills (+10)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Over 37.5

Confidence Level: High

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-1)

4:05 p.m.

• Houston is 16–26 against the spread under head coach Bill O’Brien as an underdog.

• Under the total is 4–1–1 in games Denver has played against Houston since the start of the 2004 season.

• Denver’s pass rush is heating up (13 sacks in their last three games) and faces a weak Houston offensive line.

Side: Broncos (-1)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 46

Confidence Level: Moderate

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks (-1)

4:05 p.m.

• The Chargers are 21–12–1 against the spread as a road underdog since the start of the 2014 season.

• Over the total is 14–4 in games Seattle has played at home in November under head coach Pete Carroll.

• The Chargers’ only losses this season have been to the unbeaten Rams and the 7–1 Chiefs.

Side: Chargers (+1)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Over 48

Confidence Level: High

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (+2)

4:25 p.m.

• New Orleans is 16–3 against the spread under head coach Sean Payton versus teams averaging 27 or more points per game.

• Over the total is 18–9–1 in games New Orleans has played at home since the start of the 2015 season.

• In their last five games, the Rams are 1–3–1 against the spread while the Saints are 5–0 ATS.

Side: Saints (+2)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Over 57.5

Confidence Level: Moderate