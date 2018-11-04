Bears linebacker Khalil Mack will be inactive for the second straight week on Sunday, out for the Bears' road matchup with the Bills due to an ankle injury.

Mack played in 68 straight games before missing Chicago's 24-10 win over the Jets last week. The former Oakland Raider leads the league with four forced fumbles, adding five sacks and 20 tackles on the season. Mack was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Chicago should be able to pick up the slack with Mack absent from the lineup. The Bears are the league's No. 8 scoring defense this season. They are set to face off against Bills QB Nathan Peterman, who enters Sunday's contest with three career touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Bears lead the NFC North at 4–3. Kickoff from New Era Field in Buffalo is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.