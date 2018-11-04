NFL Week 9 Injury Report: Browns Lose CB E.J. Gaines to Concussion vs. Chiefs

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 9 in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
November 04, 2018

Christian Kirksey, LB, Browns - Hamstring (Questionable)

The Browns ruled Kirksey questionable to return against the Chiefs during the second quarter.

E.J. Gaines, CB, Browns - Concussion (Out)

The Browns ruled Gaines out against the Chiefs due to a concussion he sustained during the first quarter.

Xavier Rhodes, CB, Vikings - Foot (Questionable)

The Vikings ruled Rhodes questionable to return versus the Lions due to a foot injury.

Quinton Dunbar, CB, Redskins - Leg (Questionable)

Washington ruled Dunbar questionable to return against the Falcons due to a leg injury.

Charles Clay, TE, Bills - Hamstring (Questionable)

The Bills ruled Clay questionable to return against the Bears during the second quarter.

Denzel Ward, CB, Browns - Hip (Questionable)

Ward was ruled questionable to return against the Chiefs early in the second quarter.

Morgan Moses, RT, Redskins - Knee (Questionable)

Washington ruled Moses questionable to return against the Falcons in the first quarter.

Anthony Hitchens, LB, Chiefs - Rib (Questionable)

The Chiefs ruled Hitchens questionable to return versus the Browns in the first quarter.

Shawn Lauvao, LG, Redskins - Left Knee (Questionable)

Washington ruled Lauvao questionable to return versus the Falcons in the first quarter.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)