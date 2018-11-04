Christian Kirksey, LB, Browns - Hamstring (Questionable)

The Browns ruled Kirksey questionable to return against the Chiefs during the second quarter.

E.J. Gaines, CB, Browns - Concussion (Out)

The Browns ruled Gaines out against the Chiefs due to a concussion he sustained during the first quarter.

Xavier Rhodes, CB, Vikings - Foot (Questionable)

The Vikings ruled Rhodes questionable to return versus the Lions due to a foot injury.

Quinton Dunbar, CB, Redskins - Leg (Questionable)

Washington ruled Dunbar questionable to return against the Falcons due to a leg injury.

Charles Clay, TE, Bills - Hamstring (Questionable)

The Bills ruled Clay questionable to return against the Bears during the second quarter.

Denzel Ward, CB, Browns - Hip (Questionable)

Ward was ruled questionable to return against the Chiefs early in the second quarter.

Morgan Moses, RT, Redskins - Knee (Questionable)

Washington ruled Moses questionable to return against the Falcons in the first quarter.

Anthony Hitchens, LB, Chiefs - Rib (Questionable)

The Chiefs ruled Hitchens questionable to return versus the Browns in the first quarter.

Shawn Lauvao, LG, Redskins - Left Knee (Questionable)

Washington ruled Lauvao questionable to return versus the Falcons in the first quarter.