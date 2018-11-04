Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 9 in the NFL.
Christian Kirksey, LB, Browns - Hamstring (Questionable)
The Browns ruled Kirksey questionable to return against the Chiefs during the second quarter.
E.J. Gaines, CB, Browns - Concussion (Out)
The Browns ruled Gaines out against the Chiefs due to a concussion he sustained during the first quarter.
Xavier Rhodes, CB, Vikings - Foot (Questionable)
The Vikings ruled Rhodes questionable to return versus the Lions due to a foot injury.
Quinton Dunbar, CB, Redskins - Leg (Questionable)
Washington ruled Dunbar questionable to return against the Falcons due to a leg injury.
Charles Clay, TE, Bills - Hamstring (Questionable)
The Bills ruled Clay questionable to return against the Bears during the second quarter.
Denzel Ward, CB, Browns - Hip (Questionable)
Ward was ruled questionable to return against the Chiefs early in the second quarter.
Morgan Moses, RT, Redskins - Knee (Questionable)
Washington ruled Moses questionable to return against the Falcons in the first quarter.
Anthony Hitchens, LB, Chiefs - Rib (Questionable)
The Chiefs ruled Hitchens questionable to return versus the Browns in the first quarter.
Shawn Lauvao, LG, Redskins - Left Knee (Questionable)
Washington ruled Lauvao questionable to return versus the Falcons in the first quarter.