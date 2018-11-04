The Vikings will be without wide receiver Stefon Diggs when they face the Lions on Sunday, the team announced.

Diggs was listed as inactive for the Week 9 contest due to a rib injury he suffered in Minnesota's Week 8 loss to the Saints.

Laquon Treadwell will get the start Sunday with Diggs sidelined. Treadwell has 25 grabs for 216 yards and one score eight games into his third year in the league.

Without Diggs, the Vikings will likely target leading receiver Adam Thielen even more. His 74 catches and 925 yards this season lead the NFL and his six touchdowns are tied for fourth in the league.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Aldrick Robinson could also see more balls coming their ways in light of Diggs's absence.