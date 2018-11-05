It was a busy week of trades in the NFL and several of those players saw action just a few days after arriving to their new teams. Here’s how the traded players fared on Sunday.

Demaryius Thomas to Houston: Thomas had three catches for 61 yards in his Texans debut. His first reception was a catch and run for 31 yards on Houston’s opening drive which ended in a touchdown.

Thomas started off looking like he’d been part of Houston’s offense all season. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that his unfamiliarity with the offense began to show, causing Houston to take a timeout when Thomas was visibly confused as to his assignment.

Houston escaped with the win when Denver missed a last-second field goal, and instead of lingering to celebrate or shake hands with Denver teammates, Thomas sprinted off the field as soon as the ball sailed wide right. He said he wanted to get off the field because it had been such an emotional week.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington: Clinton-Dix started the game and had seven total tackles in his debut with Washington, which was good enough to tie as the team’s leading tackler for the day. However Clinton-Dix could not stop Falcons receiver Julio Jones from finally scoring his first touchdown of the season. Jones shook off Clinton-Dix’s tackle in the red zone and made it look easy.

Ty Montgomery to Baltimore: Montgomery was inactive against the Steelers, which was somewhat surprising considering head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that Montgomery had a good understanding of the plays because Green Bay and Baltimore’s offense share similar roots.

Dante Fowler to L.A. Rams: Fowler Jr. did see some playing time, mostly in passing situations, and finished with one tackle and one pass defended. The Saints impressive offensive line didn’t allow any sacks to the Rams defense. Saints RB Mark Ingram had the block of the game when he hit Fowler Jr. low and flipped him up and over his back.

Amari Cooper will make his debut with the Cowboys tonight on Monday Night Football, and Golden Tate will be on the field with the Eagles next week when the team returns from its bye.

