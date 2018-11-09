New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to sit out this weekend vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in order to make weight, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

With only two full days of practice with his new team, Bryant needs time to learn the offense and build chemistry with his new team. Pelissero reports that the Saints also want Bryant to lose at least five pounds to help him get back into shape.

Bryant has yet to play this season after a long free agency since the Dallas Cowboys released him in April. The three-time Pro Bowler agreed to a one-year contract with the Saints Wednesday.

If he misses Sunday's game against the Bengals, Bryant could return for New Orleans' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 18. New Orleans will face Bryant's former team on Nov. 29 in Dallas.