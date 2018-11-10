Monday night's game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium could possibly be postponed or relocated due to smoke from the recent California wildfires.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that the game is still scheduled for Monday night but realizes that may change.

"I know it's a possibility because of what's going on," Shanahan told reporters, per NBCSports.com. "I know how many people it's affected in this building, so I can't imagine around the state. As far as the game on Monday, I don't know. We're ready to play and I don't plan on things changing. If they do, it's because it needs to. We'll wait until someone tells us what we're doing after and we'll be ready to do it."

Three wildfires across California have killed at least 11 people and displaced over 250,000 people from their homes, reports NBC News.

The 49ers moved their Friday practice up one hour to avoid conditions worsening in the afternoon. The team practices and plays in Santa Clara, 230 miles from the fires in Butte County.

A 49ers spokesperson told The Sacramento Bee that a change in the game's location or kickoff time would be made over 24 hours in advance. Teams are usually required to be at the game's location 24 hours before kickoff. According to the newspaper, an NFL spokesperson said that the game's location could change if weather conditions didn't improve.

The Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders' home games are still currently scheduled for Sunday. Oakland had a walkthrough practice on Friday due to the air conditions, while the Rams cancelled practice that day.

Monday night's game between the Giants and 49ers is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.