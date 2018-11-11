This is shaping up to be a light week on the waiver wire, which isn’t a huge surprise this late in the season. Still, there are players who should generate interest on the wire in most leagues, starting with the last quarterback selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

Chris Carson has total control of the Seattle backfield when he’s healthy, but he has missed multiple games because of hip and groin injuries this season, including Seattle’s Week 10 loss to the Rams. Mike Davis got the start for the Seahawks, but it was Penny who led the way, carrying the ball 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. Penny has been a major disappointment this season, but he may get another shot to carve out a large role in the Seahawks offense if Carson misses more time. Remember, it was just three months ago that Penny was a popular breakout candidate, driving his average draft position up into the fourth round. The Seahawks also used a first-round pick on him, at what didn’t necessarily appear to be a position of need. In other words, his recent performance combined with the capital the team invested in him could give him new life over the team’s final seven games.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Joe Flacco is dealing with a hip injury that could require surgery, and may force him to miss time even if he doesn’t have to go under the knife. That would put the reins of the offense in Jackson’s hands, making him one of the most intriguing available players at this late stage of the fantasy regular season. Jackson hasn’t had much opportunity this year, but it would be exciting to see what he could do as the starter in Baltimore. The Ravens have a fantasy-friendly schedule the rest of the season, starting with the Bengals in Week 11. Even if you feel set at quarterback, Jackson is worth grabbing. For one thing, you never know when an injury will strike. For another, there’s value in blocking other owners in your league from getting potentially lucrative players on their roster. Additionally, Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield are on bye in Week 11, making Jackson a great target for their owners.

WEEK 10 TAKEAWAYS: Rams Survive Seattle Part II, Mariota Cooks, Tyreek’s Celebration Worth the Penalty

Donte Moncrief, WR, Jaguars

Moncrief had one of his best games of the season in Week 10, catching three of four targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. It’s been a relatively quiet season for the fifth-year receiver out of Mississippi, but he’s becoming the most consistent receiver in Jacksonville. He has 38 targets over his last five games, hauling in 20 of them for 304 yards and one score. Sure, those numbers don’t jump off the page, but there’s something to be said for a guy averaging nearly eight targets per game. Eight teams still have byes across the next two weeks, including the Rams and Chiefs in Week 12. Moncrief may not start more than once for you, but he could pay off in a big way in that one outing.