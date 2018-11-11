Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Mitchell Trubisky Plays His Game of the Year: Still left a few throws out there, but this was by far Trubisky’s best performance and something Chicago needs to get from a guy who’s actual performance has been far inferior to what his fantasy stat line suggests.

Mariota and Corey Davis Making Beautiful Music: Which is a very big deal as the Titans look like they’ve found their way after the devastating loss of Delanie Walker in Week 1.

God, I Loved That Mariota 3rd-and-14 Throw: Had to step up in the pocket, got a little wrong-footed but still put the throw on Davis.

Put Andrew Luck in the MVP Conversation: Another spectacular day for Luck, who has quite the mind-meld going with Frank Reich. His interception was another receiver giveaway (this one a wide-open Mo-Alie Cox letting one bounce off his chest and into Telvin Smith’s hands). Since his one truly rocky game—a Week 3 loss at Philly—Luck has a 21-to-6 TD/INT ratio over six games, with five of those interceptions entirely the fault of a receiver.

Freddie Kitchens Gets the Browns Going Again: This was one where the new offensive boss had a chance to make some hay, and the Browns used the run game to get it going after a rocky first half (thanks in large part to a well-blocked and well-run 92-yard TD for Nick Chubb). Unrelated (well, maybe related): Kitchens looks like Kyle Gass.

David Johnson, 85 Receiving Yards?!?!?!?!?!?!: David Johnson can catch the ball? Who knew! (Well, I mean, everyone knew except for Mike McCoy.)

Cardinals Pass Rush Came to Play!: Patrick Mahomes was under constant duress, allowing the Cardinals to hang around. (Though, alas, Arizona’s loss at Arrowhead drops 16.5-point underdogs to 1-1 straight-up on the season.)

Matt Barkley, Calmer of Waters: A nice win for Barkley, and a nice win for Buffalo, who need to periodically remind everyone that they’re still an NFL team.

Washington, After an Absurd Win : In which they were outgained 501-286.

Regrets

Bucs in the Red Zone: The 2011 St. Louis Rams have been knocked from the record books: The Bucs now have the highest single-game yardage total for a team that scored three or fewer points (501! Blowing away the Rams’ record of 424 in a 24-3 loss at Lambeau in October 2011). How did Tampa do it? Well, they have to give thanks to Pan, the goat god. But also, they also brought the ball inside Washington’s 30 six times and went: interception, missed 30-yard FG, made 33-yard FG (huzzah!), missed 48-yard FG, lost fumble, lost fumble.

Jaguars Have Issues on the Back End: Two blown coverages led to Colts scores, which is a big deal when you lose a must-have game by three.

So… the Lions Had No Use for Eric Ebron, Huh?: Let’s set aside the absurdity of punting a season in exchange for the third-round pick they got for Golden Tate (which they might have gotten a year later as a comp pick anyway, but again, we’re not here to re-litigate that baffling move). But what Ebron is doing in Indianapolis this year is quite the indictment of Jim Bob Cooter.

Bengals Defense Needs a New Approach: Just hear met out. Instead of having your safeties play with their heels on the goal line on every snap, position one 12 rows deep in the crowd and the other straddling the Ohio/Kentucky border.

A Gentle Reminder That the Falcons’ Defense Has Destroyed Them: They chose not to bring in talent from the outside after losing Deion Jones and both their safeties, and now they’re playing a bunch of dudes who aren’t very good.

Give Mike Vrabel Some Coach of the Year Love: He won’t win it because folks will say “They were a playoff team last year!” But Vrabel brought in new programs for both sides of the ball, then had to weather an injury to seemingly everyone on the front-seven of the defense this summer, then had to overcome the loss of Delanie Walker, the offense’s second most valuable player. This is as encouraging as a 5-4 season can get.

Sportsbooks Setting Betting Lines on Hypothetical Pro Team vs. College Team Games: Stop it. It’s dumb, it’s pointless and it’s lame.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Tyreek Hill Behind the Camera: As discussed this morning, the cell phone celebration remains the absolute worst. This, however, while a risk, ended up being cool based on the fact that it came with footage (that included the flag!). Hill gets an A-.

Tyreek Hill filmed himself being penalized for a touchdown celebration as part of his touchdown celebration pic.twitter.com/MUm5HXSjxm — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 11, 2018

Dion Dawkins, Pretty Spry: Nimble feet, nice hands catch away from his frame. (Neat play too, with the tackle-eligible on the short side of an unbalanced line, though Andy is gonna hate that.)

O left tackle Dion Dawkins (BUF) recebeu um passe para TD. Tá aí uma jogada que não vemos todos os dias. pic.twitter.com/NfLmYDGLAT — Left Tackle Brasil (@LeftTackleBR) November 11, 2018

Tom Brady Run After Catch:

Brady finally got his second chance pic.twitter.com/ImxnNR3RtP — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 11, 2018

This Is Exactly Why I Left My Childhood Dreams of Kicking Tee Retrieval Behind:

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Patriots Can’t Wait for That Bye Week: They missed Rob Gronkowski in Nashville and Julian Edelman is now banged up. They couldn’t get anything going against an underrated Titans defense, but that’s a short-term concern. They need to be whole for the postseason, especially with what the Chiefs and Steelers are doing.

Jaguars Aren’t Dead, But They’re Getting There: They gave away a few too many plays defensively for this offense to keep up. No one in the AFC South is very good, but Jacksonville is sitting three games behind Houston with an 0-3 mark in the division.

Todd Bowles Might Not Be Long for This World (of Head-Coaching the Jets): The biggest crime against football the Jets have committed this year is rushing of Sam Darnold. There’s no upside to playing a young quarterback who isn’t ready—at best it will have no long-term effect, more likely there’s damage to be undone. But giving up 41 points to the Bills could be a breaking point for the staff as a whole. As long as we’re here, how about some wild conjecturing. Based on zero intel, but something I’d like to see happen: Matt LaFleur, New York Jets head coach.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.