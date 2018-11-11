Le'Veon Bell has until Tuesday to report to the Steelers to be eligible to play this season. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bell is reportedly unlikely to rejoin the team by the deadline, thus removing any possibility of playing for Pittsburgh this season.

Bell must report to Pittsburgh by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday in order to maintain eligibility to play this season.

The two-time All-Pro running back is in the middle of a contract dispute with the team. Bell has sat out the first nine weeks of the regular season and has not signed his franchise tender for the season. The 26-year-old was set to make $14.5 million this season, but he has lost $855,529 for very week he's missed so far.

The Steelers are 6-2-1 this season after beating the Panthers 52–21 on Thursday.

Here are some of the latest rumors regarding Bell:

• On Sunday, an old tweet of Bell's from 2013 resurfaced that said, "If youu could sit out a year of a sport youu play and your not injured or somethin else is preventing youu to play, then youu don't love it!" Twitter users commented on the irony of the current situation.

• On Thursday, Steelers owner Art Rooney II told Sirius XM Radio that he expected Bell to return, despite not hearing from Bell.

• The Steelers want Bell to return to the club, however, it is no longer expecting him back. Bell would instead wait until free agency before signing a new contract (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Bell is apparently back in Pittsburgh. He was seen playing basketball at an L.A. Fitness club in the city Tuesday night. (ESPN)

• Bell sent cryptic tweets that were upside down on Wednesday night, saying "I'm not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family, and the rest of my peers, period." (Twitter)

• Pittsburgh might place the transition tag on Bell. (ESPN, Adam Schefter)