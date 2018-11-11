NFL Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots' Julian Edelman Injures Ankle vs. Titans

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 10 in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
November 11, 2018

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots - Ankle (Questionable)

The Patriots ruled Edelman questionable to return against the Titans due to an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter.

Dwayne Allen, TE, Patriots - Knee (Questionable)

Allen was ruled questionable to return against the Titans during the fourth quarter.

Ereck Flowers, LT, Jaguars - Knee (Questionable)

Flowers suffered a knee injury and was officially ruled questionable to return against the Colts.

Brandon Linder, C, Jaguars - Knee (Questionable)

The Jaguars ruled Linder questionable to return against the Colts due to a knee injury. He was carted off to the locker room during the second half.

Geron Christian Sr., OT, Redskins - Knee (Questionable)

Washington ruled Christian questionable to return against the Bucs during the second half.

Ty Nsekhe, OT, Redskins - Ankle (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Washington ruled Nsekhe questionable to return against the Bucs during the second half. He later returned.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers - Knee (Questionable - Returned to Game)

David suffered a knee injury during the second half and was ruled questionable to return versus Washington. He later returned.

Taron Johnson, CB, Bills - Shoulder (Doubtful)

The Bills ruled Johnson doubtful to return against the Jets due to a shoulder injury.

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Bengals - Concussion (Out)

The Bengals ruled Kirkpatrick out from returning against the Saints.

Trent Brown, OL, Patriots - Illness/Back (Questionable)

The Patriots ruled Brown questionable to return due to an illness towards the end of the first half versus the Titans. He was later cited as having a back injury.

Justin Evans, S, Buccaneers - Toe (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Evans was initially ruled questionable to return against Washington. He re-entered the contest during the second half.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)