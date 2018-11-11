Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 10 in the NFL.
Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots - Ankle (Questionable)
The Patriots ruled Edelman questionable to return against the Titans due to an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter.
Dwayne Allen, TE, Patriots - Knee (Questionable)
Allen was ruled questionable to return against the Titans during the fourth quarter.
Ereck Flowers, LT, Jaguars - Knee (Questionable)
Flowers suffered a knee injury and was officially ruled questionable to return against the Colts.
Brandon Linder, C, Jaguars - Knee (Questionable)
The Jaguars ruled Linder questionable to return against the Colts due to a knee injury. He was carted off to the locker room during the second half.
Geron Christian Sr., OT, Redskins - Knee (Questionable)
Washington ruled Christian questionable to return against the Bucs during the second half.
Ty Nsekhe, OT, Redskins - Ankle (Questionable - Returned to Game)
Washington ruled Nsekhe questionable to return against the Bucs during the second half. He later returned.
Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers - Knee (Questionable - Returned to Game)
David suffered a knee injury during the second half and was ruled questionable to return versus Washington. He later returned.
Taron Johnson, CB, Bills - Shoulder (Doubtful)
The Bills ruled Johnson doubtful to return against the Jets due to a shoulder injury.
Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Bengals - Concussion (Out)
The Bengals ruled Kirkpatrick out from returning against the Saints.
Trent Brown, OL, Patriots - Illness/Back (Questionable)
The Patriots ruled Brown questionable to return due to an illness towards the end of the first half versus the Titans. He was later cited as having a back injury.
Justin Evans, S, Buccaneers - Toe (Questionable - Returned to Game)
Evans was initially ruled questionable to return against Washington. He re-entered the contest during the second half.