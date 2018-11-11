Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots - Ankle (Questionable)

The Patriots ruled Edelman questionable to return against the Titans due to an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter.

Dwayne Allen, TE, Patriots - Knee (Questionable)

Allen was ruled questionable to return against the Titans during the fourth quarter.

Ereck Flowers, LT, Jaguars - Knee (Questionable)

Flowers suffered a knee injury and was officially ruled questionable to return against the Colts.

Brandon Linder, C, Jaguars - Knee (Questionable)

The Jaguars ruled Linder questionable to return against the Colts due to a knee injury. He was carted off to the locker room during the second half.

Geron Christian Sr., OT, Redskins - Knee (Questionable)

Washington ruled Christian questionable to return against the Bucs during the second half.

Ty Nsekhe, OT, Redskins - Ankle (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Washington ruled Nsekhe questionable to return against the Bucs during the second half. He later returned.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers - Knee (Questionable - Returned to Game)

David suffered a knee injury during the second half and was ruled questionable to return versus Washington. He later returned.

Taron Johnson, CB, Bills - Shoulder (Doubtful)

The Bills ruled Johnson doubtful to return against the Jets due to a shoulder injury.

Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Bengals - Concussion (Out)

The Bengals ruled Kirkpatrick out from returning against the Saints.

Trent Brown, OL, Patriots - Illness/Back (Questionable)

The Patriots ruled Brown questionable to return due to an illness towards the end of the first half versus the Titans. He was later cited as having a back injury.

Justin Evans, S, Buccaneers - Toe (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Evans was initially ruled questionable to return against Washington. He re-entered the contest during the second half.