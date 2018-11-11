Watch: Raiders Fool Chargers With Fake Punt on Opening Drive

Raiders punter Johnny Townsend gained 42 yards on a fake punt attempt on Oakland's opening possession.

By Kaelen Jones
November 11, 2018

Raiders punter Johnny Townsend gained 42 yards on a fake punt during Oakland's opening drive against the Chargers on Sunday.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden called quarterback Derek Carr and the offenese off the field when it faced a fourth-and-four after failing to drive beyond its own 37-yard line. But the veteran coach had the perfect trick play dialed up. 

Townsend, a rookie, sprinted behind a cavalcade of blockers, taking the ball all the way down to Los Angeles' 21 to extend the possession. Townsend reached a top speed of 20.48 mph on the run, which is reportedly faster than any speed star running backs Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt have reached this season.

The Raiders couldn't capitalize, however, failing to convert on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line.

