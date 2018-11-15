Aaron Rodgers and the Packers visit Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a Thursday Night Football matchup on Nov. 15. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Packers (4-4-1, third in NFC North) bounced back from a two-game losing streak to beat the Dolphins 31-12 last weekend. Running back Aaron Jones had a breakout performance by recording 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers also threw for a pair of scores in the win.

The Seahawks (4-5, second in NFC West) are currently on a two-game losing streak. Last weekend, they lost on the road to the Rams 36-31. Wilson threw for three touchdowns in the effort, while rookie tailback Rashaad Penny rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown.

How to watch Thursday's matchup

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Network

