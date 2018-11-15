How to watch Russell Wilson and Seahawks take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Thursday, Nov. 15.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers visit Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a Thursday Night Football matchup on Nov. 15. Kickoff from CenturyLink Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.
The Packers (4-4-1, third in NFC North) bounced back from a two-game losing streak to beat the Dolphins 31-12 last weekend. Running back Aaron Jones had a breakout performance by recording 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers also threw for a pair of scores in the win.
The Seahawks (4-5, second in NFC West) are currently on a two-game losing streak. Last weekend, they lost on the road to the Rams 36-31. Wilson threw for three touchdowns in the effort, while rookie tailback Rashaad Penny rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown.
How to watch Thursday's matchup
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Live stream: You can watch the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.