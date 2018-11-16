2019 Draft: Two to Watch on Saturday

A pair of 2019 draft prospects to watch this weekend:

Oklahoma State RB Justice Hill (vs. West Virginia, ABC, 3:30 p.m. ET): Hill’s been a difference-maker, even on a struggling Cowboys team—he’s rushed for 930 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for another 68 yards through 10 games. And while his build (he’s listed at 5'10" and 190 pounds, and has a slim frame) would tell you that he won’t be able to shoulder that kind of load as a pro, he’s electric with the ball in his hands. “He’s not gonna carry the load, but he is explosive,” said one AFC college scouting direction. “And he can run on first and second down—you just can’t give it to him all the time.” In an off draft year for the position, Hill projects as a potential Friday pick (rounds two and three) as a passing-down back in the NFL.

Duke QB Daniel Jones (at Clemson, ESPN, 7 p.m. ET): David Cutcliffe’s latest quarterbacking prodigy has entered the first-round discussion in a year that’s considered shallow for the game’s most important position. Jones’s numbers are pretty good (1,948 yards, 16 touchdowns, six picks), and his traits are too. “You want to see him keep the team as competitive as they can be,” said another AFC college scouting director, talking about Jones’s looming matchup with Clemson. “You’ll get to see him face pressure, so how will he perform and throw in the face of pressure? You’re not expecting him to beat Clemson, but you’ll see if he can handle pressure and how he tries to keep them in the game. He’s good [though]. He’s a big, athletic kid with a good arm. Really good athlete, good player and they use him in a variety of ways.” Duke will need all of that, of course, against the second-ranked team in the nation.