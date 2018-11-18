How to Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Falcons play the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 18.

By Kaelen Jones
November 18, 2018

The Falcons host the Cowboys in an NFC matchup on Sunday, Nov. 18. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Falcons (4-5, third in NFC South) are coming off a 28-16 loss against the Browns. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, which stunted a three-game winning streak. Atlanta enters the matchup ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Cowboys (4-5, second in NFC East) are coming off a 27-20 win over the Eagles in a primetime Sunday night bout. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott tallied 151 yards and a touchdown during the win, which ended a two-game losing streak. The Cowboys are currently seventh in the league in total defense, relinquishing an average of 328.6 total yards per game.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

NFL

