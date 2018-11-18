The Falcons host the Cowboys in an NFC matchup on Sunday, Nov. 18. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Falcons (4-5, third in NFC South) are coming off a 28-16 loss against the Browns. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, which stunted a three-game winning streak. Atlanta enters the matchup ranked eighth in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Cowboys (4-5, second in NFC East) are coming off a 27-20 win over the Eagles in a primetime Sunday night bout. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott tallied 151 yards and a touchdown during the win, which ended a two-game losing streak. The Cowboys are currently seventh in the league in total defense, relinquishing an average of 328.6 total yards per game.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.