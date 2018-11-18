Kerryon Johnson, RB, Lions - Knee (Questionable)

Johnson was ruled questionable to return against the Panthers after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter.

Alex Smith, QB, Redskins - Ankle (Out)

Smith was ruled out with an ankle injury during the third quarter against the Texans.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans - Elbow (Questionable)

Mariota was ruled questionable to return during the second half against the Colts after sustaining an elbow injury at the end of the first half.

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers - Left Leg (Unknown)

Newton was repalced during a third-quarter possession after sustaining an apparent injury to his left leg against the Lions. He later returned.

Kerry Wynn, DE, Giants - Out (Concussion)

The Giants ruled Wynn out from returning against the Buccaneers during the fourth quarter due to a concussion.

Margus Hunt, DT, Colts - Knee (Out)

The Colts ruled Hunt out from returning against the Titans due to a knee injury.

Landon Collins, S, Giants - Concussion Protocol (Unknown)

The Giants announced that Collins was evaluated for a concussion during the second quarter against the Buccaneers.

Senio Kelemete, OG, Texans - Ankle (Questionable)

The Texans ruled Kelemete questionable to return during the second quarter against Washington after injuring his ankle.

Desmond Trufant, CB, Falcons - Thigh (Questionable - Returned to Game)

The Falcons ruled Trufant questionable to return against the Cowboys during the second quarter due to a thigh injury. He later returned.

Damontae Kazee, DB, Falcons - Shoulder (Questionable)

The Falcons ruled Kazee questionable to return against the Cowboys during the first quarter due to a shoulder injury.

Zach Fulton, OG, Texans - Shoulder (Questionable)

The Texans announced Fulton was questionable to return during the first quarter against Washington due to a shoulder injury.

Duke Riley, LB, Falcons - Stinger/Neck (Questionable)

The Falcons ruled Riley questionable to return during the first quarter against the Cowboys.