NFL: 'We Are Not Abandoning the Mexican Market'

Despite having to relocate Monday night's primetime tilt between the Chiefs and Rams from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to an inadequate playing surface, the NFL wants to ensure it keeps a footing south of the border.

“We are not abandoning the Mexican market,” a source told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer in this week's The MMQB column.

According to Breer, the NFL did not want to pull the game from Mexico City's Estadio Azteca and the decision was made exclusively because of the venue's field condition.

Breer notes that in late October, NFL field experts and the Rams had deemed the Estadio Azteca playable. Since then, a Televisa concert on Nov. 7 and a soccer match on Nov. 10 took place on the surface. On Nov. 13, a final inspection by the NFL and Rams was conducted and the field was no longer considered playable.

The Rams will host the Chiefs at the L.A. Coliseum on Monday night.