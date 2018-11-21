After three Thanksgiving Day games, there's still plenty of football to devour in Week 12. Here are your betting plays for the Sunday afternoon games.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) at Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m. ET

• Buffalo is 5–1–1 against the spread at home when coming off a bye week since the start of the 2005 season.

• Over the total is 4–1 in games Buffalo has played against Jacksonville since the start of the 2011 season.

• The Bills are 3–0 straight up and 2–0–1 against the spread when coming off a bye since the start of 2015.

Side: Bills (+3.5)

Confidence Level: Moderate (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

Total: Over 37

Confidence Level: Moderate

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-11)

1:00 p.m.

• Baltimore is 1–10 against the spread as a home favorite of more than eight points since the start of the 2010 season.

• Under the total is 7–1 in the past eight November games Baltimore has played at home.

• Underdogs of more than 10 points are 11-4 against the spread since 2009 when coming off a road victory.

Side: Raiders (+11)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 42.5

Confidence Level: Moderate

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)

1:00 p.m.

• San Francisco is 0–6 against the spread following a bye week since the start of the 2012 season.

• Over the total is 14–4 in games San Francisco has played following a bye week since the start of the 2000 season.

• Tampa Bay should be able to cut down on the turnovers with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick having been benched.

Side: Buccaneers (-3.5)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Over 55

Confidence Level: Low

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

1:00 p.m.

• Philadelphia is 0-10 ATS under head coach Doug Pederson when facing a team with a defense that allows an average of at least six yards per play.

• Under the total is 5–2 in games the Giants have played at Philadelphia since the start of the 2011 season.

• The Eagles’ 41-point loss to the Saints on Sunday was the worst defeat ever suffered by a defending Super Bowl champion.

Side: Giants (+6)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Under 46

Confidence Level: Moderate

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

1:00 p.m.

• Cincinnati is 7–1 against the spread in games played against Cleveland since the start of the 2014 season.

• Under the total is 6–2 in games Cincinnati has played against Cleveland since the start of the 2014 season.

• Cleveland is 0–5 against the spread in divisional games when coming off a bye week since the start of 2004.

Side: Bengals (-3)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 47.5

Confidence Level: High

New England Patriots (-9.5) at New York Jets

1:00 p.m.

• The Jets are 5–0 against the spread in home games played against New England since the start of the 2013 season.

• Under the total is 6–1 in games the Jets have played against divisional foes following a bye week since 2003.

• The Patriots have covered the spread in only two of their past 10 games against the Jets.

Side: Jets (+9.5)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 46.5

Confidence Level: Very High

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3.5)

1:00 p.m.

• Carolina is 22–4 against the spread under head coach Ron Rivera when coming off a road loss.

• Over the total is 8–1 in Carolina games since the start of 2016 against teams that average at least 24 points per game.

• The Panthers have won 10 straight games at home while covering the spread in all but two of those games.

Side: Panthers (-3.5)

Confidence Level: Very High

Total: Over 47.5

Confidence Level: Very High

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-12)

4:05 p.m.

• Arizona is 8–0 against the spread when coming off back-to-back straight-up losses since the start of the 2016 season.

• Under the total is 10–1 in games the Chargers have played in the second half of the season under head coach Anthony Lynn.

• NFL teams coming off an upset loss to a divisional rival are 2-10 against the spread since the start of 2016.

Side: Cardinals (+12)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 44.5

Confidence Level: High

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-8.5)

4:25 p.m.

• Miami is 0–8 against the spread in away games following a loss since the start of the 2016 season.

• Over the total is 8–3 in games Miami has played during the month of November over the past three calendar years.

• Miami comes into this one having lost each of its past four road games, and by an average margin of 20 points.

Side: Colts (-8.5)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Over 51

Confidence Level: Very High

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) at Denver Broncos

4:25 p.m.

• Denver is 5–1–2 against the spread in games played against Pittsburgh since the start of the 2005 season.

• Under the total is 7–0–1 in Pittsburgh road games against teams with a losing record since the start of the 2016 season.

• Denver’s 4-1 against-the-spread mark in its past five games includes ATS wins vs. the Rams, Chiefs and Chargers.

Side: Broncos (+3.5)

Confidence Level: Very High

Total: Under 47

Confidence Level: Very High