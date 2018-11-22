The Cowboys host the Redskins on Thanksgiving Day in a contest with significant ramifications on the NFC East division standings. Kickoff from AT&T in Arlington is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Washington (6–4, 1st in NFC East) is in the driver's seat of the division, but lost starting quarterback Alex Smith to a gruesome compound fracture for the rest of the season during Sunday's defeat to the Texans. Washington will start Colt McCoy in the meantime and signed Mark Sanchez as a reserve option earlier this week.

Dallas (5–5, 2nd in NFC East) enters the contest riding a two-game winning streak. Last week, the Cowboys beat the Falcons on kicker Brett Maher's game-winning 42-yard field goal. Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown, plus added a team-leading seven catches for 79 yards in the win.

A Cowboys victory Thursday would elevate them to first place in the division and give them control of their destiny.

The two teams met previously this season in Week 7. Washington won, 20–17.

Dallas leads the all-time head-to-head series 70–45–2.

Dallas and Washington have previously faced each other eight times on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas has won seven of the meetings, including the most recent matchup in 2016.

How to watch Thursday's game

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV.